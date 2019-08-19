Fall semester begins Monday at all 3 Georgia Southern campuses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The fall semester begins Monday at all three of Georgia Southern’s campuses.
Students moved in last week, making the population of Statesboro surge. Room is a bit tighter this year seeing as two first-year dorms are closed right now.
University leaders say they want new students to live on campus to build the bonds that keep them engaged.
“Now, it’s ‘this is real. here you are.’ The journey begins. We’re the partner along that way to obtain the transformational power of education,” said Dr. Kyle Marrero, Georgia Southern University president.
Dr. Marrero and GUS the Eagle will be riding a golf cart around campus all day Monday to help encourage students.
And on Friday, university athletics will host Savannah Fan Fest with meet and greets for the football team.
To find out more about Georgia Southern, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.