Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration proposes changes to drive time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Commercial truckers may see a change in the rules focused on their drive time.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing an update to make roads safer and give more flexibility to truck drivers. FMCSA leader Ray Martinez calls this an important safety proposal.
Should those changes go into effect, it’s a change that would impact our region with the continuing growth of truck traffic. There are five proposed changes to the hours of service rules that affect anything from breaks to drive-time.
“Anybody, whether it’s the state DOT or the U.S. DOT, everybody’s always going to focus on safety first,” Martinez said. “But putting these requirements in place has changed the industry, so I’m sure everybody’s trying to figure out how to modernize the industry, to keep freight flowing, because it’s a critical back bone to our economy here in Georgia and in the nation - but how to do that safely - but also how to get some flexibility - so we look forward to how that may come forward.”
Click here to read a list of the proposed changes.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.