Hazlehurst PD makes changes to pickup times for students at Jeff Davis Primary School

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hazlehurst Police Department says due to safety concerns and observations in the area of Jeff Davis Primary School, changes will be made to the way students are picked up in the afternoon.
Police say effective Wednesday, Aug. 28, there will be no parking allowed on Rogers Street, Kersey Street, and Charles Rogers Boulevard before 2:15 p.m. Starting at 2:15 p.m., vehicles will be allowed to line up and use the streets to access the school for student pickup.
Hazlehurst Police say they will monitor traffic in the area, and vehicles in violation will be asked to move. If the vehicle continues to park on these streets before the posted time, police may/will issue a citation for illegal parking.
The police department thanks you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation in the matter. They say ultimately, the change is being made to ensure faster first responder response times as well as the safety of all students and faculty.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.