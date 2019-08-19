Long County prepares to welcome three new subdivisions

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The Long County Board of Commissioners has approved final plans for a subdivision in the county. The county administrator says there are three new subdivisions popping up in the county near Highway 57, Palmer Road and Rye Patch Road.
Long County has seen a spike in residential growth. Recent years have seen a residential growth as retired military move to Long County. County Administrator Chuck Scraggs attributes this growth to a low cost of living and large home size. Scraggs says Hinesville is getting full and people are spilling over into Long County, so building these subdivisions is long overdue.
“The last big build actually was before the Great Recession like everybody else, and then things tailed off and it took us longer,” Scraggs said. “Rural counties had a longer period to recover from that, so that’s one of the reasons, but there has always been one or two here, but now we’ve got five and maybe as many as three to four more planned.”
Scraggs says when these homes are done, some of them will be annexed into the City of Ludowici, providing them with public utilities.
