Lowcountry teachers break banks as students return to class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -How much do you spend on your jobs out of pocket? If you're a teacher, its probably more than the allotted tax deductible.
Teachers are allowed a federal tax deduction of $250 for classroom supplies. According to the Associated Press, the average teachers spends almost twice this on their classroom every year.
A class action lawsuit was filed about two weeks ago by a South Carolina Teacher seeking recovery for Violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act. The defendant argues, in addition to other issues, that the school expects teachers to pay for resources needed to allow the classroom to operate efficiently.
This is an issue across the nation, as well as South Carolina. One teacher in Beaufort County says he keeps costs down by getting his students to have an active role in the decorating.
John Valovic teaches kindergarten and lets his student's art become the room decor. He says giving them ownership of the room allows them to be more comfortable while building themselves up. It's also a way for him to keep costs down.
"And they get to see that one wall might have been bare when they came to open house or meet the teacher night, but then less than a week later it's filled with hand prints and other drawings that the kids have made. I like to give ownership of the room to my kids and staff."
But that doesn't mean the supplies he needs are all done by kids. He tries to keep other costs low by hand making his decorations on his own time. But What he can’t make, he buys.
"I've purchased a lot of decorations because I have a lot of specific needs as far as decoration is concerned because of how I want to present things."
While this may work for a kindergarten teacher, it becomes a little more problematic once children are bringing home worksheets, not art projects. And that's when, as Valovic says, Teachers often rely on each other to keep costs down.
"I've collected a lot of things over the last five years or six years. Whether it's from teachers who have retired that give you a bucket and says 'Here's a lot of things that i'll never need again.' or things that I've acquired in various ways."
Organizations like Donors Choose, EDUtopia, and Adopt A Classroom all allow donors to support teachers, but Valovic says he has always had very supportive parents of students that send supplies directly to school with their children.
And even though this year has already begun, this month’s lawsuit is hoping to change the financial strains for, as it says, ‘similarly situated employees.’
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.