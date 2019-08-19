Monday: Warm, with a few pop-up storms

By Cutter Martin | August 19, 2019 at 5:24 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 5:24 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning!

Temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; warmest at the beach. The forecast is mostly dry through the morning commute, with only an isolated shower possible. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Scattered, pop-up, showers and storms are likely between late morning and early evening. The greatest chance of rain is between 2 and 6 p.m. One, or two, storms may produce brief heavy rain and frequent lightning. You can be alerted to storms in your area, by the WTOC Weather App.

A similar forecast is expected through mid-week; warm temperatures and scattered storms.

Friday may be a slightly drier day before scattered chance of downpours return heading into the weekend.

