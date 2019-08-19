Qualifying begins for Richmond Hill’s three vacant city council seats

“A basic guide we ask everyone is, if you get a city of Richmond Hill water bill, you are most likely in the Richmond Hill city limits," Greene said. “We do have a few residents who will have just sewer only or what not, and they might be out in the county, but that’s very, very rare,” she said. "A good rule of thumb is if you have a City of Richmond Hill water bill, you are within the city limits and are able to vote.”