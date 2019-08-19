Qualifying opens for upcoming general elections in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is gearing up for some local elections.
A general election will be held on Nov. 5, 2019 to decide the mayor as well as multiple aldermen positions.
For those interested in running, Monday, Aug. 19 is the first day to qualify. Qualifying is open through Aug. 23.
You can qualify at the Clerk of Council Office on East Bay Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. There is a qualifying fee.
