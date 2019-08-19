Richmond Hill Fire Department launches literacy program

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -The Richmond Hill Fire Department is stepping it up a notch by launching a new program for students.
The program is called ‘Firefighters for Literacy.’ The idea behind the program is to encourage children to read every day.
Fire Chief Brendon Greene says the way the program will work is many of the firefighters will be reading to 2nd and 3rd graders on Wednesdays at Richmond Hill Elementary School.
He says not only is this program about literacy and learning; it’s also about building a relationship with kids in the community.
Chief Greene says the program also calls for students to read on their own for a prize at the end. He says not only will students have to read during the programs duration, they will also have to write a book report as well.
Greene said the first place prize for both 2nd and 3rd grade students who read the most books and complete book reports will get a ride to school in the firetruck.
He says each 2nd and 3rd grade class that has the most total books read will get a pizza party with firefighters.
Chief Greene says though the program is designed to encourage students to read more, it’s also about fulfilling their mission to help citizens in the community in any way they can.
“We believe that helping our citizens is first and foremost for us, and that includes everything we do on a daily basis," Greene said. “We believe that literacy is important to our community, and if we can use the fact that kids enjoy being around firemen and enjoy being around fire trucks, to our advantage, to helping them not only to read but to read more than they were," he said.
The program will kick off Sept. 17 and run through Oct.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.