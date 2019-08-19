Savannah Police working to identify Waters Avenue burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify a suspect in connection to a residential burglary that took place earlier this month on Waters Avenue.
Police say they responded to a home in the 600 block of Waters Avenue on August 5th after the resident discovered that a window had been damaged. Surveillance footage showed the suspect get into the home around 1:30 p.m. that day and left with a child’s cash box. It is not known how much cash was in the box.
The suspect is described as a white male with a goatee and tattoo sleeves on both arms. He had a towel covering his head at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at 912.351.3403.
