Savannah Police working to identify Waters Avenue burglary suspect

August 19, 2019 at 3:36 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 3:36 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify a suspect in connection to a residential burglary that took place earlier this month on Waters Avenue.

Police say they responded to a home in the 600 block of Waters Avenue on August 5th after the resident discovered that a window had been damaged. Surveillance footage showed the suspect get into the home around 1:30 p.m. that day and left with a child’s cash box. It is not known how much cash was in the box.

The suspect is described as a white male with a goatee and tattoo sleeves on both arms. He had a towel covering his head at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at 912.351.3403.

