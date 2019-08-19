Search for missing firefighters in boat off FL coast moves toward Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A search for two overdue boaters in the Atlantic ocean off the coast of Port Canaveral, Fla. is inching toward Charleston.
Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, both firefighters from the Jacksonville area, were last seen going out to a reef on Friday.
The search is moving north because the pair may be caught up in the Gulf stream.
On Sunday, a civilian aircraft reported seeing a vessel matching the boat 50 miles east of Jacksonville as well as a cooler and life jackets, but the debris field which was found was determined unrelated to the boaters.
Crews have totaled an estimated 24,000 miles of search area as of Monday morning.
The Charleston firefighters association put out a call Monday morning for anyone in the Charleston maritime community who would be willing to donate their time and their boat to assist in the search. If you’re able to help, call +1 (859) 619-7633
