Season 2 Ep 2: High expectations again for the Bulldogs
Uga X, "Que" (2015-present). Source: University of Georgia/georgiadogs.com
August 19, 2019 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 12:19 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Season 2 Episode 2 of the End Zone Podcast previews another high-expectation year for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Show notes:

Sports Director Jake Wallace and Digital Executive Producer Clinton Hinely wax poetically about another exciting season for the Dawgs.

Is this the year that UGA crosses the final hurdle and brings home a national championship? Is Kirby Smart an elite collegiate-level coach?

Also, don’t forget to tune in to the UGA Preview Show this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WTOC.

