Tigers, Tide, Dawgs top AP Preseason Poll

Clemson is #1 in preseason poll for first time in program history

The 2019 Preseason AP Poll is out. Defending national champ Clemson is #1, while Georgia is #3.
By Jake Wallace | August 19, 2019 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 1:15 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Let the debates begin.

The preseason Associated Press poll was released Monday afternoon, and there won’t be much debate at the top.

Defending national champion Clemson comes in at #1 in the preseason poll for the first time in program history. The Tigers went 15-0 last season, including a 44-16 rout over Alabama in the national title game.

But the number one ranking hasn’t always been a good omen:

Alabama is #2 in the poll, ending a three year streak of opening the season at #1. The Crimson Tide have won at least ten games for the last eleven seasons.

The Georgia Bulldogs will begin the season ranked third for the second straight year. It’s the fifth preseason top ten ranking for the Bulldogs since 2008.

South Carolina received votes in the poll, but are ten spots of the Top 25.

2019 AP PRESEASON POLL

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

Receiving Votes: Missouri, Army, Mississippi State, Miami (FL), Northwestern, TCU, Virginia, Boise State, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Fresno State, Utah State, Minnesota, Memphis, Appalachian State, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Arizona, USC

