Tigers, Tide, Dawgs top AP Preseason Poll

The preseason Associated Press poll was released Monday afternoon, and there won’t be much debate at the top.
Defending national champion Clemson comes in at #1 in the preseason poll for the first time in program history. The Tigers went 15-0 last season, including a 44-16 rout over Alabama in the national title game.
But the number one ranking hasn’t always been a good omen:
Alabama is #2 in the poll, ending a three year streak of opening the season at #1. The Crimson Tide have won at least ten games for the last eleven seasons.
The Georgia Bulldogs will begin the season ranked third for the second straight year. It’s the fifth preseason top ten ranking for the Bulldogs since 2008.
South Carolina received votes in the poll, but are ten spots of the Top 25.
2019 AP PRESEASON POLL
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Washington
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Auburn
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. Iowa State
22. Syracuse
23. Washington State
24. Nebraska
25. Stanford
Receiving Votes: Missouri, Army, Mississippi State, Miami (FL), Northwestern, TCU, Virginia, Boise State, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Fresno State, Utah State, Minnesota, Memphis, Appalachian State, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Arizona, USC
