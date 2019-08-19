Vidalia Police make arrest after serving search warrant on Washington Street

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old is behind bars on multiple drug charges in Vidalia.
Officers with the Vidalia Police Department executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Washington Street. Police seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy. Over $8,000 was also seized.
Tracy Foreman of Vidalia has been charged with the following:
- 8 counts of Possession of Marijuana over an Ounce
- 1 count of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
- 1 count of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic (MDMA)
- 1 count of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute (MDMA)
- 1 Count of Trafficking Schedule I Narcotic (MDMA)
- 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes
- 1 Count of Terroristic Threats
Police say they expect additional charges and arrests as the investigation continues. If you have information, please call the Vidalia PD - Criminal Investigations Division at 912.537.4123.
