Vidalia Police make arrest after serving search warrant on Washington Street

Vidalia Police make arrest after serving search warrant on Washington Street
August 19, 2019 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated August 19 at 6:01 PM

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old is behind bars on multiple drug charges in Vidalia.

Officers with the Vidalia Police Department executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Washington Street. Police seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy. Over $8,000 was also seized.

Tracy Foreman of Vidalia has been charged with the following:

  • 8 counts of Possession of Marijuana over an Ounce
  • 1 count of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
  • 1 count of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic (MDMA)
  • 1 count of Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute (MDMA)
  • 1 Count of Trafficking Schedule I Narcotic (MDMA)
  • 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes
  • 1 Count of Terroristic Threats

Police say they expect additional charges and arrests as the investigation continues. If you have information, please call the Vidalia PD - Criminal Investigations Division at 912.537.4123.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.