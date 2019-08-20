Another water advisory issued for portion of Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Another water quality advisory has been issued for Tybee Island.
Water samples collected at Tybee Middle Beach at Center Terrace - which is the area of beach from Lovell Street to 11th Street - have tested above the recommended levels for enterococcus bacteria. It’s the same bacteria that has prompted other water advisories throughout the summer.
The level of enterococcus bacteria found in the water was above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards. High levels increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness in swimmers.
According to the Chatham County Health Department, it is recommended that you do not swim or wade in water in the area of the advisory. All seafood caught from the area should be washed and cooked thoroughly before eating.
The area will be re-tested and the advisory will be lifted when tests show the bacteria is below recommended levels.
Below is a Frequently Asked Questions guide from the Coastal Health District:
