Chatham County PD investigating after shots fired in Sandfly area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating after two pedestrians were shot at in the Sandfly area on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say around 2:30 p.m., two men told officers they were walking in the area of Lansing and Lester avenues when someone passing by in a black vehicle began firing gunshots. Officials say the pedestrians returned fire.
No injures were reported and no property damage was found.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912.652.6920.
