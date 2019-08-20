City responds to spill at President Street Water Reclamation Facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The President Street Water Reclamation facility went 50 percent over its permit during a sampling test last week.
The City of Savannah said in a press release that tests found the concentration of solid material over 60 mg/L. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division classifies this as a spill.
Operations staff pulled one of their contact chambers out of rotation due to a sediment buildup in the chamber tanks on Aug. 12. Isolating this tank increased flow to the other tank, causing the spill.
That contact chamber has since been cleaned and is operational again.
Operations plan to leave one contact chamber open in the future to prevent the problem from happening again.
Flags were placed at the plant’s discharge to the Savannah River as well as upstream and downstream.
Testing will continue according to Georgia’s EPD Water Quality rules.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.