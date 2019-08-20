City of Savannah hosts second ‘Connecting the Dots’ meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah met with local faith leaders in Savannah on Tuesday.
The city held the second Connecting the Dots: Mobilizing Communities of Faith event, where faith leaders enjoyed a breakfast and half-day work session. The meeting is designed to inform and connect faith leaders and mission workers to a wide array of resources to bring back to their communities.
“We learned from connecting the dots last year, when we brought in area agencies along with residents, that there was a need to help to lower barriers to services,” said District 5 Alderwoman Estella Shabazz. “Congregations and houses of worship are almost always the first stop where people go to in time of need, so therefore, our focus this year was connecting the dots, bringing together and mobilizing our community of faith.”
The event also included a resource fair and work sessions to ignite discussions on how to expand mission efforts through partnerships with non-profit organizations.
