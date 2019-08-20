Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-20-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Low pressure will move away from the area today. An inland trough will continue through Thursday keeping our best rain chances west of I-95. A cold front will move in late Saturday and stall through Tuesday. This will increase rain chances area wide.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 87-91.
Tonight will see any storms ending before midnight but a stray shower is possible overnight, lows 72-76.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon, highs 87-92.
Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
In the tropics there is an area of low pressure of the New England coast. The system is moving away from the US and only has a 10% chance for development. No other tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
