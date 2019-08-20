Filming to affect downtown Savannah traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Movie filming in Savannah will affect traffic for the next few days.
According to a news release from the Savannah Police Department, filming will occur at the following locations and times below:
- Filming will be conducted in the area of Telfair Academy and will affect traffic between State and York streets as well as between Jefferson and Barnard streets. The area will be impacted Tuesday, Aug. 20 until 6 p.m. and Aug. 21 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Filming will be conducted in the City Hall area. Bull Street between Bay and Bryan streets will be impacted from 2 p.m. Aug. 24 to 10 a.m. Aug. 26. Bay Street will be closed between Drayton and Whitaker streets Aug. 25 from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Filming could also impact Johnson Square and surrounding streets.
- Filming will be conducted in the Forsyth Park area, impacting the north side of the park from 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 to 6 a.m. Aug. 30.
- Filming will be conducted in the Congress Streets area and will affect traffic from 7 p.m. Aug. 25 to 10 p.m. Aug. 26.
