Georgia Historical Society expanding research center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A building that plays a key role in documenting Georgia’s history is expanding.
Hodgson Hall in Savannah is one of the oldest library buildings in the U.S. It also serves as a research center for the Georgia Historical Society.
Soon, construction will begin to expand the space, giving researchers more room to collect, examine, and teach Georgia history for generations to come.
"This is phase two of a total transformation of our campus. We developed an administration building a few years ago and now we're doing part two of that, which is renovating Hudson Hall, which is the oldest library building in the Southern U.S., and then we are going to expand the archives and actually double the storage capacity of the archives so we'll be able to collect even more material, even more Georgia history going forward," said Dr. Todd Groce, President and CEO, Georgia Historical Society.
Part of the expansion is being paid for by the Delta Air Lines Foundation.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
To learn more about the Georgia Historical Society, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.