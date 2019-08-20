Gullah Preservation Task Force gives update to town council

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The group working to preserve the land and culture of Gullah-Geechee people on Hilton Head Island says they’re optimistic about their progress.
The group met Monday night to update town council on their plans, and to share findings from the consultant they hired.
Leaders of the task force say they've already come up with some promising ideas to address immediate issues, and issues for years to come.
"They were broken into short-term, mid-term and long-term. Short-term would take no longer than a year, which is the hope. Mid-term would take a bit longer, and long-term would be two-plus years. And not just because you're pushing off anything, it's just that it takes longer to coordinate," said Sheryse DuBose, Historic Neighborhoods Preservation Administrator.
Members of the task force say they admit similar task forces haven’t been successful in the past on Hilton Head, but this time, they say they have more community support and more representation on town council.
