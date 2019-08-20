King ruled immediately eligible for GA Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern added another talented running back to their stable for the 2019 season Monday night.
Oklahoma State transfer J.D. King was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, who granted Georgia Southern’s appeal of King’s transfer waiver. It was originally ruled the Fitzgerald, GA native would have to sit out the 2019 season.
“I am very humble and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Georgia Southern football family,” King said in a statement released by the school. “I would first like to thank God for his given talents as well as the NCAA for granting me this eligibility. I would also like to thank Georgia Southern’s compliance office, Coach Lunsford, Coach Foster for his dedication, my teammates, my mother, my father and anyone who has contributed to helping with this matter. Thank you!”
King transferred to Southern from OSU in January, and has been awaiting word on his eligibility since his original request was made in late March. King was with the Eagles for spring practice, and has been a full participant so far in fall camp.
The junior was Oklahoma State’s second leading rusher during his freshman season in 2017, picking up 469 yards and five touchdowns for the Cowboys. He played in 10 games in 2018, but had just 43 carries.
King now joins Wesley Kennedy III, Logan Wright, and Matt LaRoche as a running back stable that will try to lead the Sun Belt Conference in rushing offense for the second straight year.
Georgia Southern opens the season August 31 at #6 LSU.
