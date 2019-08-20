King ruled immediately eligible for GA Southern

“I am very humble and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Georgia Southern football family,” King said in a statement released by the school. “I would first like to thank God for his given talents as well as the NCAA for granting me this eligibility. I would also like to thank Georgia Southern’s compliance office, Coach Lunsford, Coach Foster for his dedication, my teammates, my mother, my father and anyone who has contributed to helping with this matter. Thank you!”