Lowcountry deputies help autistic twins celebrate birthday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A mother’s plea on a Bluffton/Hilton Head group Facebook page for her twin sons’ birthday party was answered this weekend.
Theresa Peterson said her sons “absolutely love police officers” and that “they are autistic and tired of being bullied so they asked for officers to join them" for a fishing and crabbing party on Hilton Head.
Beaufort County deputies, BCSO Marine Patrol, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit RSVP’d in the best way. Lucas and Daniel got to tour the patrol boat, fish with deputies, and play with K-9s Hurricane and Grim. Deputy Michael Messer gave the twins K-9 trading cards too.
Mom was so appreciative that they all showed up and made her now 9-year-old sons’ day.
Enjoy pictures from the birthday celebration below:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.