Metter Police increasing active church shooter training

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - National reports of shootings at churches have some people uneasy and wondering how safe their own church is against an attack.
One police department in our area is ramping up efforts to work with churches in their community.
Metter Police tell WTOC they want to give church leaders the tools they need to educate their own members on how to respond to the worst case scenario, but also to get them past the old mindset that “it could never happen here.”
Metter Police will hold their second security workshop Sept. 14. They’ll go over ways congregations can protect themselves. They’ll talk about a number of things, from hiding and blocking doors, to knowing which members are licensed to conceal carry and would respond to an attack.
“Each individual church has individual criteria they want to meet, and different expectations, so we try to work with them to come up with the amount of security they want to implement in their church,” Metter Police Department Chief Robert Shore said.
Chief Shore says they work with local churches on safety tips such as limiting unlocked doors and having check-in spots for places like playgrounds.
The chief says churches or groups that want to attend can go on the police department’s Facebook page to register, or call their headquarters at 912.685.5437.
