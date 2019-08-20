Savannah Fire Station 7 gets an upgrade thanks to SPLOST funding

Savannah Fire Station 7 gets an upgrade thanks to SPLOST funding
This is a screenshot of Savannah Fire Rescue Station 7/Sallie Mood Dr., provided by Google Maps.
August 20, 2019 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:51 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue is celebrating as they enjoy a new face on an old space.

Station 7 on Sallie Mood Drive recently received its first upgrade in more than 20 years. Thanks to SPLOST, they now have a new kitchen and fresh furniture.

SFR posted a few photos on its Facebook page of firefighters looking quite happy and enjoying the new space.

City of Savannah Real Estate Services has completed a SPLOST-funded renovation project at Station House 7 - the first major renovation since it was built in 1998. City of Savannah Government

Posted by Savannah Fire Rescue on Monday, August 19, 2019

Firefighters say a comfortable station is important since crews spend about a third of their lives there.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.