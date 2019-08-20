Savannah Fire Station 7 gets an upgrade thanks to SPLOST funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue is celebrating as they enjoy a new face on an old space.
Station 7 on Sallie Mood Drive recently received its first upgrade in more than 20 years. Thanks to SPLOST, they now have a new kitchen and fresh furniture.
SFR posted a few photos on its Facebook page of firefighters looking quite happy and enjoying the new space.
Firefighters say a comfortable station is important since crews spend about a third of their lives there.
