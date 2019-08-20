Savannah PD set to open new Central Precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Savannah Police Department’s new Central Police Precinct on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The project was funded mostly by SPLOST dollars at a cost of more than $8 million. It’s the city’s first-ever constructed police precinct.
The original headquarters on Oglethorpe Avenue was built for police barracks, and the current Greenscapes headquarters on Bull Street was built as a police sub-station.
Construction originally began on the central precinct in January 2018.
The grand opening celebration will begin Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. at MLK Blvd. and 34th Street.
