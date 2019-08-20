St. Joseph’s/Candler Angels of Mercy deliver school supplies to students in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was almost like Christmas came early for some Savannah-Chatham County students on Tuesday.
The St. Joseph’s/Candler Angels of Mercy took school supplies to several schools, including West Chatham Elementary School in Pooler. The supplies were collected through the hospital’s annual Danny’s Brown Box Campaign.
“We found out there was a need; that teachers were actually supplementing supplies students needed, so we asked coworkers when they were out getting supplies for their own kids, to get an extra box of pencils or crayons," said Agnus Cannella, Director, Mission Services at St. Joseph’s/Candler.
“The donations mean so much; not just for our kids who are needy, but also for our kids who get to that point in the school year around Christmas and don’t have fresh supplies," said Sharon Draeger, Principal, West Chatham Elementary School. "That way, kids have supplies on hand and never have to be without.”
The collection has been held for more than a decade now, in memory of the late Danny Brown, former Vice President of Human Resources at St. Joseph’s/Candler.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.