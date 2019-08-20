Transportation conference underway at Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Conference is underway at the Savannah Convention Center.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner, and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation all spoke at the conference.
It’s a chance for leaders in the transportation industry to come together, share ideas, and collaborate on issues facing more than a dozen southern states.
“This meeting is where all the state transportation departments come together and talk about transportation policy, emerging issues and technologies, and focus on how we can all be successful together by learning from each other," said Russell McMurray, Commissioner, GDOT.
Transportation funding at the federal level is also a hot topic at this year’s meeting, with national transportation funding expiring next fall.
The conference will wrap up Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.