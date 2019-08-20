Tuesday: Inland, morning, showers give way to pop-up storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some clouds, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s across the region. A few showers are occurring inland, well west of the Savannah Metro. Additional isolated rain is possible through the morning commute.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s by noon; peaking in the lower 90s this afternoon.
Additional, spotty, storms are likely this afternoon and early evening. Lightning and brief heavy rain are possible with a few storms.
A status-quo sort of forecast persists through the rest of the work-week. Warm and humid conditions giving way to a chance of isolated, to scattered, storms each day. Rain is most likely during the afternoons and evenings.
Have a great day,
Cutter