‘The vehicle was a death trap’: Family of woman who drowned in HCSO transport van files lawsuit

Finally, the victims have their focus set on the proper bad actors, The Horry Co. Sheriff’s Dept and Marion County. The civil discovery process should yield what we’ve found through the criminal proceedings, the Horry County Sheriff’s Dept was grossly negligent and the cover-up that ensued was calculated, concerning and done so as to limit the liability of the Horry Co. Sheriff’s Dept and their senior officers. The victims deserve just retribution from the those who are the most culpable. Not just the ones that the Sheriff’s Department tells us to blame.