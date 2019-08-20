Wright Family Historic Park breaks ground in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton is getting a new place for families and history buffs to come together.
Tuesday, the town broke ground on the Wright Family Historic Park. It’s not just a place to walk your dog, though. It’s a project the Town of Bluffton has been working on for years.
The Historic Preservation Council bought the land in 2017 for $1.5 million. Since then, they have created a plan to turn it into a multi-use park that gives visitors more public access to the May River. The park will have sidewalks and benches in addition to a dock on the river.
The carriage house that currently sits on the property is the biggest part of the restoration project, with town officials saying it might take a few years to complete due to historic preservation work on the building.
“We moved away about five years ago, so Old Town Bluffton is completely changed since we came back, so we’re really excited for the new park, for the space for the boat, for the green space and the buildings," said resident, Gemma Dobis. I used to run here always, and the buildings, it’s exciting that they’re getting redone and keeping that same historic part to it.”
Funding for the project came from multiple sources. Recently, the state gave the town $300,000 to work on it, with other portions of funding coming from the town and other groups.
The Town of Bluffton hopes to have the park open by the end of the year, which means construction will move quickly, with just four months to put in 28 parking spaces, improved drainage systems, and park amenities.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.