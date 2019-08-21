August job fair underway for Plant Riverside Project in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Job fairs are common in Savannah, but there's one going on right now that's a little different and a lot bigger.
The Kessler Collection Recruiting Center is looking to recruit people to fill 700 jobs. The Plant Riverside Project being built on River Street would bring at least that many jobs, and not just in the hospitality field. Along with chefs and waiters and bartenders, they need security guards, engineers, and managers.
Part-time and full-time jobs are available.
The job fair will be taking place from Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 23 at Plant Riverside District’s Recruitment Center, located in downtown Savannah at 30 West York Street.
You can find out more at their website, by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.