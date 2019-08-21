Multiple people charged in connection to Jesup homicide case

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department says it’s made multiple arrests in connection with a murder that happened on Aug. 13.
Police say Jakari Reddish died in that shooting.
The Jesup Police Department says officers were called to 505 North Fourth Street after people heard gunshots.
The GBI says before Reddish was killed in that shooting, Reddish and his family received various threats against his life. They say the shooting took place in retaliation due to a burglary that was reported to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 11.
Law enforcement says a safe with money, jewelry, and other items were stolen.
WTOC reached out to Reddish's family, but have not heard back.
As of this date, the following individuals have been arrested, according to the GBI.
- Rahdal Tucker, age 24, was arrested for Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Burglary, and Tampering with Evidence.
- Diquon Imari Wilkerson, age 22, was arrested for Burglary.
- Antonio Jerrell Brown, age 35, Ralph Doomes, Jr., age 41, and Quartez Demonte Doomes, age 29, were arrested for Terroristic Threats.
- Malcolm Dante Hatcher, age 32, was arrested for Criminal Attempt to Tamper with Evidence.
A burglary warrant for Craig Allen Hawkins, age 26, has been secured but at this time he has not been located.
This investigation in ongoing and additional arrests and indictments referencing the murder and Georgia Gang Act are anticipated.
Anyone with information reference the murder of Reddish or the whereabouts of Hawkins is encouraged to contact the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.