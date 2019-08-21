Community Champions: Consumer Credit Counseling Service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Everyone is not great with money. For those who could use a little help managing it, there is an organization in Savannah with 65 years of experience.
This week’s WTOC Community Champion is the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Savannah Area.
"The reality is, we all have to deal with our money. The ostrich approach doesn't work well,” Richard Reeve, with Consumer Credit Counseling Services, said.
Instead, people can stick their heads into the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Savannah Area for help setting a new financial direction. The non-profit organization has helped people work through credit issues for six decades.
"Basically, anytime someone comes in, we'll look at their financial goals, we'll look at their income, their assets, their liabilities. look at their debt, look at their expenses, then talk through options and come up with an action plan together to empower them to improve their financial wellness,” Reeve said.
While most of Consumer Credit Counseling's work is on personal finances in one-on-one consultations, the organization also offers credit workshops for individuals who hoping to start or grow a business.
"A lot of folks are out there doing good work, doing some really creative and some great small businesses, but they need funding and credit has been a big obstacle for them. What we're going to learn is how to pull our credit for free, we're going to practice reviewing a credit report, talk about disputing errors because one out of four people have errors on their report, how do we get those cleared up. Then we'll talk about how we build credit, rebuild credit and manage the credit that we've got,” Reeve said.
Claretha Pinkney sought out the Community Champions at Consumer Credit Counseling with questions on how to open a vendor mall that will give other businesses a place to set up shop.
"How to raise money to expand the business and improve credit scores and find investors, whatever it takes,” Pinkney said.
Consumer Credit Counseling also offers debt-management advice, bankruptcy counseling and first-time homebuyer workshops.
