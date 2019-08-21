Community Champions: Consumer Credit Counseling Service

"A lot of folks are out there doing good work, doing some really creative and some great small businesses, but they need funding and credit has been a big obstacle for them. What we're going to learn is how to pull our credit for free, we're going to practice reviewing a credit report, talk about disputing errors because one out of four people have errors on their report, how do we get those cleared up. Then we'll talk about how we build credit, rebuild credit and manage the credit that we've got,” Reeve said.