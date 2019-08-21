Dwaine Willett, major benefactor to local children’s hospital, passes away at age 93

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A major benefactor for the children’s hospital at Memorial University Medical Center has passed away.
Dwaine Lee Willett, of Bluffton, S.C., passed away Monday, Aug. 19 at the age of 93.
Dwaine and his wife Cynthia’s names were added to the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah in 2015.
Willett’s service will be at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, where he was a member, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The family suggests remembrances be made to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church Children’s Ministries at 429 Abercorn St., Savannah, Ga. 31401.
Willett will be interred in Apopka, Fla.
