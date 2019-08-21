Glynn County PD looking for suspect on the run

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police is looking for a wanted suspect who is currently on the run.
Police are looking for 45-year-old Billy “Reid” Zeh of Saint Simons Island. They say Zeh is actively avoiding law enforcement at this time.
Zeh currently has warrants out for his arrest: two counts of aggravated assault, one count robbery, one count battery, and one count kidnapping. He is described as a white male who is 6′2 tall and weighs around 250 pounds.
If you have information about this incident, please call the Glynn County Police Investigations Division at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness Line at 912.264.1333.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.