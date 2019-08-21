Grand jury rules officers’ actions justified the night Sgt. Ansari fatally wounded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County grand jury has unanimously decided that the officers’ actions were justified the night Savannah Police Sergeant Kelvin Ansari and another officer were shot back in May.
Responding officers shot and killed Edward Fuller III after he fatally wounded Sergeant Ansari, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to review the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.
The grand jury reviewed officer statements and body camera video from that night before announcing the ruling on Wednesday.
We will have much more on this decision and have more details on the GBI’s investigation, later this afternoon on THE News.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.