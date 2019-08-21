HHI residents not on board with proposed electric go-kart track

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A hot topic on Hilton Head Island right now has some residents worried about their peaceful way of life.
A local company wants to build a go-kart track on its property, and residents made it clear in Tuesday night’s meeting that they are not in favor of the activity.
The owners of Zip Line Hilton Head want to add a multi-generational component to their activities. They want to add an electric go-kart track below the zip line, but neighbors say they don’t want the extra noise.
“It doesn’t fit with the Hilton Head brand, and only caters to the tourists,” one resident said.
Many longtime residents are not on board.
“This is in the middle of a residential area. The zip line, I’ve done zip lines in north Georgia, so I know what the noise level is like," said 30-year resident of Hilton Head Island, Judith Shade.
Shade has lived on Hilton Head for decades, and she says their neighborhood is worried about the noise level caused by the people on the go-karts. Broad Creek Marina Adventures owner, Roger Freedman, says the electric go-karts will be quiet, and people using them won’t impact the surrounding area.
“So, it’s quiet, it’s family friendly, it’s Eco-friendly, and we’re able to do it outdoors," Freedman said.
He wants to build this course as a way to give visiting families on the island a way to do an activity together.
“Over the years, I’ve been looking at different potential family entertainment ideas for the island, and go-karting, electric go-karting, it seems to be the perfect activity," Freedman said.
The course would be located on Freedman’s 15-acre property. He says it would be built so it goes under the zip line course and through the trees.
“So it would be an extraordinary experience. Like the zip line experience, you just feel the beautiful nature of this property.”
Despite the seclusion, at Tuesday night’s meeting, more than a dozen residents expressed their opposition to the project.
“These activities really go over well on a cruise ship. Well, we’re not a cruise ship."
Shade says this is an example of the island allowing development without having a bigger plan in mind.
“The go-karts would just be another little step getting us out of control of the kind of things we have on the island. The zip line was a push, the go-karts are another push," she said.
Freedman’s lawyers and the town say despite opposition, it is within his legal rights to build the track.
The owner told WTOC they are moving forward with those plans and they are hoping to be open by the spring or summer of 2020.
