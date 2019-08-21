Mayor DeLoach holding public meeting to discuss Highlands community truck ban

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia is once again asking the city of Savannah to partially remove its truck ban that’s in place in the Highlands community.
The city needs funds from the state in order to make traffic improvements in this populated area, but the state wants the city to come to a compromise first.
Right now, a truck restriction is in place for parts of Benton Boulevard and Highlands Boulevard.
With so many neighborhoods popping up in the Highlands area, traffic is becoming a big issue. And, even more traffic is expected to pile up in this area after Chatham County finishes extending Benton Boulevard to Highway 30.
The city of Savannah wants to widen parts of Benton Boulevard from two lanes to four lanes, and also make traffic improvements to Highlands Boulevard and Jimmy DeLoach Parkway.
The city needs more than $3.5 million in order to widen the lanes and make the necessary traffic improvements, so they're requesting money from the state.
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach says the state will give the city the funds, but under the terms that the city will partially lift its truck ban, something the city isn’t necessarily happy about.
The mayor says the state is asking the city to contribute $1 million to the project in order to keep trucks off Benton Boulevard, but allow them down Highlands Boulevard instead.
District 1 Alderman Van Johnson says he doesn't think his constituents want to see trucks so close to their neighborhoods.
Mayor DeLoach says he wants to hear from those living in the Highlands community about this issue. On Wednesday, he is hosting a public meeting to discuss the possible agreement. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Godley Station School - 2135 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA 31407.
