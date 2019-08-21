Parents voice concerns at EPA meeting regarding trash fire near Okatie Elementary

OKATIE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Environmental Protection Agency held a meeting Tuesday night in regards to a trash pile that’s been burning in Jasper County for quite some time.
The purpose of the meeting was to give residents and business owners answers about the extended efforts to put out the fire at the recycling center.
Last week, air samples tested positive for hydrogen cyanide.
As of Tuesday, EPA officials say the dangerous contaminants are testing at “okay levels," lower than the concerned range. They tell WTOC in emergency response situations like this, they usually do not hold these meetings, but considering the impact, they needed to. About 150 residents showed up for answers.
“We have an aggressive air sampling system," said on-scene coordinator, Matt Huyser, EPA.
The EPA says their joint, aggressive approach with the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the contractor is working and showing results.
“Zero detection of hydrogen cyanide; zero for explosive gases," Huyser said.
They hope residents are noticing the change in the smoke since the EPA emergency response team hit the ground about a week-and-a-half ago. Despite harmful contaminants decreasing to safer levels, the EPA says they are taking safety precautions, bringing in trucks that are hauling hundreds of tons of debris to two landfills in Jasper County every day.
Along with more than 150 residents and business owners taking notes and videos of the meeting, state and local leaders came to hear from the community, too.
“This impacts a lot of peoples’ lives. We are in a school tonight where a lot of people are sending their children. They want to know that their children are safe, coming to these schools," said Rep. Weston Newton, South Carolina, District 120.
Dawn Burke is a parent at Okatie Elementary. She asked EPA officials what illnesses and symptoms had been reported, but didn’t get the answer she wanted.
“They can give charts and they can tell me about piles of stuff they are clearing away, but have the workers gotten sick? Have the neighbors gotten sick? Burke questioned. “What’s the tangible result of what’s happening here in terms of how it’s impacting my day to day?”
The EPA says after the fire is put out, they will be done with their duties, and some of the debris will be left for DHEC and the contractor to deal with. Residents are worried it will re-ignite again if it’s not all taken away.
“Certainly, there needs to be liability for what this has done to not only residents, but to the environment and everyone in this region," Rep. Newton said.
For the students at Okatie Elementary, they’ll likely be continuing recess inside for Wednesday. School district officials tell WTOC if they do begin recess outside, there will be an option for students to take their recess inside if a parent does not agree or feel comfortable.
