Road project to allow easier access to Hilton Head Island gas station

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Hilton Head Island may change a busy section of Highway 278, specifically the William Hilton Parkway.
The change will impact the Circle K gas station between Matthews Drive and Dillon Road. The town is looking at adding a traffic lane.
If you're standing at a corner, you can see where cars have veered off the road and onto the grass - even hitting a fire hydrant in the process - to get to this gas station. Now, the town has decided to move forward with the plan that will add another lane.
At Tuesday night’s town council meeting, council members voted to move forward with a road project that allows easier access to a local gas station. The vote was passed with only one member opposing after Councilman Mark Grant recused himself due to a conflict of interest.
The cost sharing expansion of William Hilton Parkway would be funded by the town and the Circle K that would benefit from the project.
At least one attendee of the meeting objected to the project, saying he wasn’t comfortable with the town using tax dollars to pay for a project benefiting a private company. A representative for Circle K says the project would help everyone on the roadway.
“The lane would run from Dillon Road to Mathews Drive. One speaker from the public hopes it improves safety. He said the new lane would help bikers and walkers, who currently take a risk by waiting on the corner drivers cut over,” Frank, a resident of Hilton Head, said.
The project timeline was requested, but as of right now, that information has not been provided.
