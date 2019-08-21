Savannah businesswomen making a name for themselves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Congratulations to three phenomenal Savannah business ladies!
Owner of House E’Couture Sweets, Ebony Clark, was featured in this month’s Charleston Weddings Magazine for her decadent desserts.
Also featured in the same issue are Atosha Barboza Bennett’s floral creations. She’s the owner of Larger Than Life Designs.
Gina Capers-Willis, owner of ‘What’s Gina Cooking’ catering business is on the pages of Bon Appetit Magazine.
Great job ladies! Congratulations again!
