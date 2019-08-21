Southeast Georgia well repped in preseason poll

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football season kicks off across the Peach State this week, including with a battle between New Hampstead and Jenkins at Memorial Stadium Thursday night.
You know the season is just around the corner when the Georgia Sportswriters Association releases it’s preseason rankings. Once again, southeast Georgia is well represented, landing six teams in their polls.
CLASS AAAAAAA:
1. Colquitt County
2. Marietta
3. Parkview
4. Grayson
5. Archer
6. Milton
7. Lowndes
8. North Gwinnett
9. McEachern
10. Hillgrove
CLASS AAAAAA:
1. Lee County
2. Valdosta
3. Northside-WR
4. Coffee
5. Dacula
6. Allatoona
7. Harrison
8. Stephenson
9. Creekside
10. Glynn Academy
CLASS AAAAA:
1. Rome
2. Carrollton
3. Dutchtown
4. Buford
5. Bainbridge
6. Warner Robins
7. Jones County
8. Wayne County
9. Stockbridge
10. SW Dekalb
CLASS AAAA:
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Cartersville
3. Troup
4. Sandy Creek
5. Marist
6. Cairo
7. Woodward Academy
8. Mary Persons
9. Eastside
10. St. Pius X
CLASS AAA:
1. Cedar Grove
2. Peach County
3. Calhoun
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Benedictine
6. Westminster
7. Pace Academy
8. Pierce County
9. Jefferson
10. Jenkins
CLASS AA:
1. Callaway
2. Dublin
3. Hapeville Charter
4. Fitzgerald
5. Rockmart
6. Washington County
7. Brooks County
8. Heard County
9. Rabun County
10. Thomasville
CLASS A-PUBLIC:
1. Clinch County
2. Irwin County
3. Marion County
4. Pelham
5. Commerce
6. Schley County
7. Mitchell County
8. Mt. Zion- Carroll
9. Charlton County
10. ECI
CLASS A-PRIVATE:
1. Eagle’s Landing Christian
2. Athens Academy
3. Darlington
4. Prince Avenue
5. Savannah Christian
6. Hebron Christian
7. Aquinas
8. Fellowship Christian
9. Calvary Day
10. Wesleyan
