Southeast Georgia well repped in preseason poll

Six area teams are ranked in initial GSWA poll

Southeast Georgia well repped in preseason poll
Six southeast Georgia teams are ranked in the top ten of the GSWA's preseason polls. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | August 21, 2019 at 12:14 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 12:14 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football season kicks off across the Peach State this week, including with a battle between New Hampstead and Jenkins at Memorial Stadium Thursday night.

You know the season is just around the corner when the Georgia Sportswriters Association releases it’s preseason rankings. Once again, southeast Georgia is well represented, landing six teams in their polls.

CLASS AAAAAAA:

1. Colquitt County

2. Marietta

3. Parkview

4. Grayson

5. Archer

6. Milton

7. Lowndes

8. North Gwinnett

9. McEachern

10. Hillgrove

CLASS AAAAAA:

1. Lee County

2. Valdosta

3. Northside-WR

4. Coffee

5. Dacula

6. Allatoona

7. Harrison

8. Stephenson

9. Creekside

10. Glynn Academy

CLASS AAAAA:

1. Rome

2. Carrollton

3. Dutchtown

4. Buford

5. Bainbridge

6. Warner Robins

7. Jones County

8. Wayne County

9. Stockbridge

10. SW Dekalb

CLASS AAAA:

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Cartersville

3. Troup

4. Sandy Creek

5. Marist

6. Cairo

7. Woodward Academy

8. Mary Persons

9. Eastside

10. St. Pius X

CLASS AAA:

1. Cedar Grove

2. Peach County

3. Calhoun

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Benedictine

6. Westminster

7. Pace Academy

8. Pierce County

9. Jefferson

10. Jenkins

CLASS AA:

1. Callaway

2. Dublin

3. Hapeville Charter

4. Fitzgerald

5. Rockmart

6. Washington County

7. Brooks County

8. Heard County

9. Rabun County

10. Thomasville

CLASS A-PUBLIC:

1. Clinch County

2. Irwin County

3. Marion County

4. Pelham

5. Commerce

6. Schley County

7. Mitchell County

8. Mt. Zion- Carroll

9. Charlton County

10. ECI

CLASS A-PRIVATE:

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian

2. Athens Academy

3. Darlington

4. Prince Avenue

5. Savannah Christian

6. Hebron Christian

7. Aquinas

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Calvary Day

10. Wesleyan

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.