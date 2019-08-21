Swimmer seriously injured after Big Island shark bite

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old swimmer was seriously injured Tuesday morning after suffering an apparent shark bite off the Big Island’s Napoopoo Beach Park.
Authorities said the incident happened about 8 a.m. when the visitor was swimming about 100 feet from shore.
The woman received injuries to her lower back and right hip, and was taken to the Kona Community Hospital in serious condition.
Her condition has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Warning signs have been posted on both sides of Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park. Warning signs will remain in place until noon Wednesday.
The public is being asked to stay out of the water until the all-clear is given.
One tour operator at the bay ended up taking guests to a different location for snorkeling excursions.
“(It’s) just an unfortunate incident that does unfortunately occur once in awhile here in Hawaii. Just wanted to make sure that our community didn’t have a tremendous amount of panic," said Colin Cornforth of Captain Zodiac Rafting Adventures. “Never seen an incident like this in the past in my 17 years of being down at Kealakekua.”
This story will be updated.
