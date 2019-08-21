Wednesday: Summer Sizzle, Pop-Up Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky – temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s in many spots. Beaches are near 80°. The chance of rain is low, but not zero, early this morning. Isolated, inland, showers are possible through the morning commute.
Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App if you have outdoor plans. Downpours will be most-numerous between 2 and 8 p.m. A couple storms may produce frequent lightning.
Temps peak in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. It’ll feel a bit hotter with humidity factored in.
Isolated storms and warm afternoons are in the forecast through Friday or Saturday followed by a greater shot at scattered afternoon showers and storms heading into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter