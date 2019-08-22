Additional gang members sentenced to federal prison in connection to ‘Operation Vanilla Gorilla’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Department of Justice says five more defendants have been sentenced to federal prison as prosecutions continue in Operation Vanilla Gorilla.
Officials say 29-year-old Andrew Campos, also known as “Chubs,” of San Antonio, Texas was sentenced to 235 months in prison. They say Campos was designated as a career criminal and has ties to the Tango Orejon gang, which operates largely in Texas prisons. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, and also to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The DOJ says Campos conspired with others, including affiliates of the Ghost Face Gangsters, to distribute large amounts of meth in the Savannah area. Operation Vanilla Gorilla, which dismantled the drug distribution network, was an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation that included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and other state and local law enforcement agencies.
The prosecution in Operation Vanilla Gorilla resulted in federal prison sentences for other members of this drug trafficking organization in recent days.
- Brandon Chapman, 26, of Savannah, Ga., was sentenced to 130 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, and 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Rodney Rose, 39, of Ohio, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.
- Cody Eubanks, 27, of Pembroke, Ga., was sentenced to 90 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.
- Christopher Hendrix, 40, of Savannah, Ga., was sentenced to 72 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. Officials say he was a leader of the Ghost Face Gangsters.
All defendants were on probation or parole when they committed the offenses, so the federal sentences begin after the completion of their sentences for violating state probation or parole.
The DOJ says these five defendants were members of a major drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of crystal meth in the Southern District of Georgia, and elsewhere.
“There are some who think joining a gang or gang life is cool. I can assure you it’s not," Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team Director, Everett Ragan, said in a release. “Hopefully these individuals will use their time in federal prison to reflect on their poor decisions.”
The U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, CNT, the Georgia Department of Corrections Intelligence Division, Savannah Police, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Hill Police, Pooler Police, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Bloomingdale Police all assisted in the investigation.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.