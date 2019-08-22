Beach advisory lifted for Tybee Middle Beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A beach advisory has been lifted for Tybee Middle Beach at Center Terrace.
Water samples collected in that area - which is the area of beach from Lovell Street to 11th Street - tested above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended levels for enterococcus bacteria on Aug. 20. It’s the same bacteria that has prompted other water advisories throughout the summer. High levels increase the risk of gastrointestinal illness in swimmers.
According to the Chatham County Health Department, subsequent water samples showed the bacteria levels had dropped below EPA’s recommended limits. Therefore, the advisory was lifted on Aug. 22.
For more information about beach water advisories, go to www.gachd.org and click on the Environmental Health tab at the top of the page.
Below is a Frequently Asked Questions guide from the Coastal Health District:
