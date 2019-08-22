Chance to meet new Beaufort Co. superintendent during upcoming ‘Listening and Learning Tour’

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The first of eight opportunities for parents and community members to meet with Beaufort County School District Superintendent Frank Rodriguez will be Tuesday, Aug. 27.
He wants to hear about what's going well and what needs special attention in Beaufort schools.
Again, the "Listening and Learning Tour" will begin on Tuesday. The first event is at Bluffton High School, starting at 6 p.m.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 29 at Hilton Head Island High.
Below is the complete schedule:
- Aug. 27 – Bluffton High, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 29 – Hilton Head Island High, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 5 – Battery Creek High, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 10 – May River High, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 12 – St. Helena Elementary, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 19 – Bluffton Middle (Spanish speaking version), 6 p.m.
- Sept. 24 – Whale Branch Early College High, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 26 – Beaufort High, 6 p.m.
