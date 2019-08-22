Chatham Co. PD’s Marine Patrol joins search for missing Fla. boaters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say Marine Patrol is now joining the search for two boaters who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
Police say a Marine Patrol unit will be searching an area off the coast south of the May River and north of the Ogeechee River. They say they won't search further than 75 miles out to sea.
The two missing firefighters, Justin Walker and Brian McCluney, did not return after departing from a boat ramp in Port Canaveral, Florida on Friday.
